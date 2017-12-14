Sibanye-Stillwater takes over Lonmin in R5 billion transaction

Sibanye-Stillwater has reached an agreement with Lonmin’s Board to buy the long-time struggling platinum miner that is one of the three biggest platinum miners in the world.

Sibanye has offered R5.17 billion to buy Lonmin in an all-share offer according to the mining giant, under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act.

“The proposed combination with Lonmin positions the Enlarged Sibanye-Stillwater Group as a leading mine-to-market producer of PGMs in South Africa, ” said , Neal Froneman, Chief Executive Officer of Sibanye-Stillwater.

“The realisation of significant synergies between the operations, which will deliver longer term benefits for all stakeholders of both companies is expected to result in this being a value accretive transaction for Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders.

“The flexibility inherent in the larger regional PGM footprint, will create a more robust business, better able to withstand volatile PGM prices and exchange rates. Furthermore, the sizeable combined resource base, with its pipeline of advanced and early stage projects, also offers significant growth and value upside potential under appropriate economic and market circumstances.”

Key highlights of the transaction include