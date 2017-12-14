Toxic environment affecting mining potential – Chamber

The Chamber of Mines today published a report of the findings of an aggregated survey recently conducted amongst its members.

The survey was conducted in an attempt to understand the investment and employment potential of the mining industry. in the event of a return to better practice in policy, legislation and regulation formulation.

The industry lobby group looked at what could happen if the policy, regulatory and governance environment improved substantially enabling the South African mining industry to return to the top 25% of global mining jurisdictions.

According to the survey, the unilateral development and release of the Department of Mineral Resources’ Reviewed Mining Charter, the lack of finalisation of the MPRDA Amendment Bill, the inappropriate use of Section 54s and serious allegations of corruption and state capture have all contributed to the malaise of the sector.

“Real net fixed investment in South Africa has declined in both 2015 and 2016, while the global mining environment has seen a recovery in most major mining jurisdictions. South Africa is again losing out,” said Roger Baxter, CEO, Chamber of Mines.

“The findings of the survey illustrate that if the leadership focus in South Africa is shifted to creating an attractive policy, regulatory and governance environment – through ethical leadership, good governance and the adoption of competitive, stable and predictable policies – considerable new investment in mining can take place.”

The survey

The Chamber set out to understand whether the industry’s current lack of investment attractiveness and the contrast in rankings for different criteria by international institutions is due to a lack of potential or due to the negative impacts of the current toxic policy, governance and regulatory environment.

In total, 16 member companies representing many mining operations responded to the survey. These companies represent a cross section of the various commodities and make up the overwhelming bulk of mining production in South Africa.

According to the Chamber, the responses to the survey offer an indication of the impact of the current regulatory environment. Some of the key findings of the report include:

The estimated currently planned capital spending in the mining sector of R145 billion could potentially increase by R122 billion or 84% in a more stable and conducive environment.

The impact on employment creation would be 48,000 people in the industry itself. Both direct and indirect jobs created would amount to around 150 000 much needed jobs in the current environment.

Much of the currently planned investment is “stay in business” investment while investment in new mines has halved between 2012 and 2016.

The publication of the DMR’s Reviewed Mining Charter will significantly exacerbate the decreasing trend in investment.

In the current circumstances, five companies responded that they were not considering any potential new investments with one company contemplating divesting from South Africa, a decision to be taken in 2018 if conditions do not improve.

“Taking this into account, the economic and transformational opportunity cost of the current toxic environment is detrimental to each and every South African,” concluded Baxter.

