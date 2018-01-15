Caterpillar showcases services to support African mining at Indaba

Caterpillar will present its range of innovative technologies and services at Mining Indaba, in Cape Town, on 5 to 8 February 2018.

The Caterpillar exhibit will feature digital displays of electric power generation systems, surface and underground mining equipment, and Cat MineSta technology capabilities – ranging from vehicle safety systems such as object detection to production systems using semi-autonomous and autonomous machine operation.

“Caterpillar is a Gold Sponsor of Mining Indaba, because we and our regional Cat dealers are invested in the African mining industry,” said Michael Latham, region manager for Caterpillar’s mining business in southern Africa.

“Our mission is to help our customers succeed by partnering with them to meet the challenges that they face. Through the use of Cat technologies, equipment and support services we can help customers boost safety and productivity while driving down costs.”

Barloworld Equipment, the Cat dealer in southern Africa, and Caterpillar will staff the Mining Indaba exhibit with experienced personnel able to provide both technical information and practical insights. Additionally, Cat Financial personnel will be on hand to discuss customized finance – for both projects and equipment – and extended protection solutions designed to keep business moving forward.