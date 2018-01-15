Gem diamonds unearths their largest diamond ever

A 910 carat gem diamond has been unearthed at global diamond producer, Gem Diamonds’ Letšeng Mine in Lesotho, the company said today in a statement.

The mine, which is a renowned high dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world, having uncovered two diamonds larger than 100 carats each in January, and a 202 carat diamond in November 2017, unearthed the 910 carat D color Type IIa diamond, which is believed to be the largest diamond recovered from Letšeng and the fifth largest gem quality diamond ever recovered.

“Since Gem Diamonds acquired Letšeng in 2006, the mine has produced some of the world’s most remarkable diamonds, including the 603 carat Lesotho Promise, however, this exceptional top quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of the Letšeng mine.

“This is a landmark recovery for all of Gem Diamonds’ stakeholders, including our employees, shareholders and the Government of Lesotho, our partner in the Letšeng mine,” said Clifford Elphick, Chief Executive Officer, Gem Diamonds.

The remarkable diamonds recovered from Letšeng include:

2006 – Lesotho Promise (603 carat)

2007 – Lesotho Legacy (493 carat)

2008 – Leseli La Letšeng (478 carat)

2011 – Letšeng Star (550 carat)

2014 – Yellow (299 carat)

2015 – Letšeng Destiny (314 carat)

2015 – Letšeng Dynasty (357 carat)

It is believed that among other factors, the large diamond finds on the mine are a result of the adoption of x-ray transmission (XRT) technology at its processing plant. The XRT technology increases the chances of detecting these stones before they can get crushed.