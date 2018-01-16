Harmony on track to meet annual production guidance

Harmony Gold Mining company has announced they are on track to meet their annual production guidance of 1.1Moz. The company said, this comes after the miner produced more than 550 000 ounces in the six months ended 31 December 2017.

“Gold production for the six months ended 31 December 2017 from our South African operations will be 9% to 11% higher than the previous six month period ended 30 June 2017,” said Harmony Gold in a written statement.

“Gold production for the group has increased by between 3% and 5% in the six months ended 31 December 2017 compared to the six months ended 30 June 2017.”

According to Harmony, the processing infrastructure upgrade at Hidden Valley, which was completed has allowed the processing of ore to start two weeks ahead of schedule.

“The Hidden Valley mine is well on track to deliver as guided in FY18,” Harmony Gold said.

Harmony’s interim results for the half year ended 31 December 2017 will be released on Tuesday, 13 February 2017.