Acacia gold production down in fourth quarter

Acacia Mining has posted a 30% decrease in gold production for its fourth quarter as it continues to support the efforts towards achieving resolution with the Tanzanian government over minerals exports.

The Interim Acacia Chief Executive Officer, Peter Geleta said the decrease was driven by the decision to reduce operational activity at Bulyanhulu in September last year.

According to Geleta, the decision resulted in no production activities for the quarter under review except for the production from reprocessing tailings that resumed in December and which delivered 2,856 ounces.

“We are pleased to report fourth quarter production of 148,477 ounces driven by strong operational performance at Buzwagi, whilst we successfully transitioned Bulyanhulu into a reduced operational state,” he said.

Gold ounces sold for the quarter of 147,636 ounces were broadly in line with gold produced for the quarter and 29% lower than Q4 2016.

“Disciplined cost management, combined with the operational performance, led to Q4 2017 all-in sustaining costs of 779 US dollars per ounce which helped to significantly reduce the cash outflow in the quarter despite the cost of transitioning Bulyanhulu to reduced operations.

“At the end of the quarter, as previously announced, we also agreed to sell a non-core royalty for 45 million US dollars which will increase the strength of our balance sheet,” he added.

The total tonnes mined for the quarter were 5.3 million, compared to 9.6 million in Q4 2016 due to lower waste tonnes mined at Buzwagi as the mine accessed the final stages of the open pit and saw restricted access in December due to excessive rainfall.

The number of tonnes processed in the fourth quarter was 1.9 million which is 8 per cent lower than Q4 2016, driven by the reduced operational activity and temporary suspension of tailings retreatment at Bulyanhulu, and lower mill availability at Buzwagi.

The average grade processed for the quarter was 2.8 grammes per tonne which was 3 per cent lower than the prior year period, mainly due to no underground material being processed at Bulyanhulu, a lower head grade at North Mara driven by lower mined grades, partly offset by higher head grades at Buzwagi due to higher mined grades.

There was no copper production for the quarter as a result of the reduced operational activity at Bulyanhulu and at Buzwagi as a result of the flotation circuit bypass.

The cash balance as at December last year amounted to approximately 81 million US dollars and decreased by 15 million US dollars during the quarter.

The sale of a non-core royalty in December 2017 for US$45 million, with proceeds due to be received later in January 2018, will strengthen current cash balances.