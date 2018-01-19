Bureau Veritas announces high tech breakthroughs for 2018

Bureau Veritas, the global leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification, has announced some innovative technology breakthroughs, which the company hopes to implement as soon as next month, it said at the Saxon Hotel, Johannesburg.

The company, which operates across six global businesses; Commodities, Marine & Offshore, Building & Infrastructure, Agri Food, Consumer Products, Certification & Industry, unveiled more transformative and innovative professional solutions and services to their value chain.

According to the company, the product offerings will further assist its clients to meet the growing challenges of quality, health & safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

“Bureau Veritas is committed to the African Continent and continues to show confidence in the regions. We have invested in our infrastructure and footprint to further enhance our offerings in support of our customers’ success. It is our vision for Southern Africa to constantly exceed our client expectations through world class professionalism from a diverse and highly motivated team,” said Marc Roussel, Senior VP: Africa, Bureau Veritas.

The new announcements and product offerings for the metals and minerals activity in Southern Africa include a new test offering, Transportable Moisture Limits (TML).

“TML is fast becoming a global requirement and refers to the maximum moisture content permissible for the cargo of any ship that is considered safe for transportation. The cargo can liquefy, affecting the center of gravity and stability of the ship which can result in a safety and environmental concern,” said Gavin Hefer, Commodities Director, Bureau Veritas.

The company previously offered the service outside of South Africa, and recently obtained approval from the Global Technical Governance regulator to conduct the tests locally at the Richards Bay laboratory across all three methods; Flow Table, Penetration Test and Proctor Fragerberg Test. Turnaround times are now much quicker and rates are more competitive in the local market.

Meanwhile, the Oil & Petrochemicals activity, led by Managing Director: Southern Africa, Erick Naidoo, announced a recent change in the internationally renowned online cloud-based reporting platform, Lube Oil Analysis Management System (LOAMS), based on feedback from clients dispersed across the globe. The management system will aid in optimizing productivity and improving maintenance, while reducing product waste and reducing pressure on the environment.

“We continue to develop and engineer new solutions in support of our clients’ wide range of needs. We also continue to progress with the Bureau Veritas strategic plan in support of our global organization. We are excited about 2018 as we see our businesses gain momentum in Southern Africa and the Continent,” concluded Roussel.