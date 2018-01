A fourth high quality diamond of over 100 carats has been discovered at Letšeng mine located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho.

According to Gem Diamonds, who partially owned the mine together with the government of Lesotho, the company unearthed “an exceptional quality 149 carat, D colour Type IIa diamond, with excellent shape.”

The discovery follows closely after the recovery of the exceptional 910 carat diamond announced on 15 January 2018