Anglo African Oil & Gas appoints new CEO and three new non-execs

Anglo African Oil & Gas has appointed a new chief executive and three new independent directors.

Chairman David Sefton said the moves were designed to “enhance the capacity” of the company and avoid the delays that have hampered the development of the company’s Tilapia Field in the Republic of the Congo.

James Berwick, who has held senior positions at Africa-focused Impact Oil & Gas and Ophir Energy, joins as CEO.

Phil Beck, a geologist and petroleum engineer, Nick Butler, a senior policy adviser to Gordon Brown and investment banker Sarah Cope join the board as non-executives.

Sefton said, “Tilapia represents a very special opportunity and the business case of the company is as compelling as ever.

“For this reason, we took the view that we needed to enhance the capacity of the company to avoid the previous delays that have hampered our progress over the last year and follow through on the proposition and work programme outlined to our investors.”