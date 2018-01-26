Q(h)ubeka Trust has awarded R102 million in compensation in 19 months

In the 19 months since the Q(h)ubeka Trust was established, it has awarded approximately R102 million in compensation to qualifying ex-mineworkers suffering from Silica related illnesses.

According to Dr Sophia Kisting-Cairncross, the R102 million awarded to claimants as at 30 November 2017 is a significant achievement, particularly given that locating many of the original claimants has been difficult due to the fact that many contact numbers are no longer valid.

“The Trust has employed every means at its disposal to assist with locating these claimants, however, finding them is only the first step. Once contact is made, the process of determining their eligibility for compensation is also challenging in itself,” explained Kisting-Cairncross.

“The assessment process, as set out in the Trust Deed, is a complex one,” she added, “which begins with the need for a comprehensive medical evaluation of each claimant aimed at establishing that he, in fact, suffers from Silicosis.”

Another significant hurdle the Trust has experienced is determining compensation eligibility – ensuring that claimants worked for at least two years at Anglo American South Africa and AngloGold Ashanti Limited-owned mines.

“To qualify for compensation, claimants who are suffering from Silicosis must be able to prove that they spent at least two years working in an AngloGold or Anglo American mine in order to be eligible for a payment,” Dr Kisting-Cairncross pointed out, “but the Trustees have found that employment record keeping by the mines has generally been found to be very poor, which significantly complicates this step of the process.”

According to Kisting-Cairncross, in terms of the Trust Deed, which sets out the claims criteria, the Trust has until April 2019 to complete the medical assessments of all claimants, and make the first tranche of compensation payments to qualifying claimants. After this, the Trust will make a second tranche of payments, by means of which all the remaining settlement funds that weren’t paid out in the first tranche will be distributed to the qualifying claimants, as well as the family members of qualifying deceased claimants.

Despite the numerous challenges, Dr Kisting-Cairncross said she remains positive that the work being done by the Q(h)ubeka Trust in achieving compensation for Silicosis-afflicted mineworkers will be completed within the timelines stipulated in the Trust Deed. She also pointed out that the benefits being delivered by the Trust extend beyond merely achieving compensation in terms of this settlement agreement,

“One of the requirements of the Trust Deed is that we also assist claimants to apply for statutory benefits under the Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act,” she explained, “and the submissions we make under this Act are likely to prove invaluable in helping government to address its overall backlogs in this regard and, potentially, secure additional compensation for Q(h)ubeka Trust claimants as well.”