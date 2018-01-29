Thakadu Battery Materials secures R50 million black industrialist grant

Thakadu Battery Materials has secured a R50 million black industrialist grant from South Africa’s Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for the construction of its pure nickel sulphate plant in the country’s North West province.

Thakadu is well positioned to bring to fruition this nickel beneficiation project with strategic support from the DTI and existing shareholders. Furthermore, the concluding of definitive agreements for debt funding is imminent.

The project has already seen major progress, with project execution having commenced. Detail design has advanced significantly, and the next steps will include issuing final tenders and procuring long-lead items.

The timing of the project’s execution is particularly fortuitous because battery companies are increasing loadings of battery-grade nickel sulphate in NCA (nickel cobalt aluminium oxide) and NMC (nickel manganese cobalt oxide) technologies.

The Thakadu plant will produce 25,000t of high-purity battery-grade nickel sulphate from the crude nickel sulphate stream of platinum group metals producer, Lonmin. However, installed capacity is some 31,000t so there is considerable potential to increase capacity utilisation and enhance project NPV (net present value).

Two other saleable streams will be produced by the plant, namely cobalt hydroxide and a relatively pure sodium sulphate.

Commercial production is set for H1 2019. The plant will create some 60 permanent jobs, in addition to 200 employment opportunities created during construction. Says Ruli Diseko, Thakadu’s CEO, “We are delighted to have the DTI on board and we look forward to advancing beneficiation, job creation and technology localisation.”