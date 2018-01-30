Colliery workers’ spouses march against mine management

On Monday, spouses of Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) workers’staged a peaceful demonstration demanding payment of their husbands’ dues.

They also demanded the resignation of Managing Director Engineer, Thomas Makore, for breaching a 2016 High Court order compelling the management to pay workers’ salaries that were in arrears.

Hundreds of women staged a sit in demonstration at the production site mainly the Open cast and three main underground mines.

Workers Union representatives revealed that the management had failed to pay them a 2, 6% under the scheme agreement for January 2018, but promised to pay 50% by end of July.

“The June 2017 payment in compliance with the court order was only 7%, which was 16% short of the 23% the court had ordered the mine to pay its workers.

“A balance to be paid in December the same year was not honoured as workers received a measly 2.6%. HCCL had promised to pay the 2.6% of the scheme arrangement every month over 36 months,” said one of the workers’ representatives who refused to be identified.

It is also alleged that Grade 1 la-1hc1 were paid September 2017 salaries in November while the Grade 1hc2, mainly artisans, plant operators and technicians to level 2H -middle managers, have not received their September salaries.

Monday, tempers ran high after the workers were told that the mining company was bankrupt with Makore promising to pay the arrears when the company “coffers improve.”