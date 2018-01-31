ANC President’s views could change SA’s frail mining industry

Jonathan Veeran, a Partner at Webber Wentzel, has expressed his concerns over the future of mining in South Africa, citing the undesirable economic landscape the revised mining charter has created for the industry.

Veeran, who highlighted the discord of the revised mining charter, said the future of the mining industry would depend on what the African National Congress’ newly installed management team does in the months ahead.

“South Africa’s current mining policy and stakeholder relationships have created a frail industry that is undesirable to investors. The current mining policy emerged within a vacuum – devoid of proper economic analysis and removed from the realities of the markets and investors.

“Widespread dissatisfaction with the mining policy has resulted in creation of a crippling trust deficit – with the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) and Minister Mosebenzi Zwane in one corner, and industry and stakeholders in the other,” said Veeran.

He said mining companies had to accept that there is a historical cost and context of doing business in South Africa, however, implored government to adopt a business savvy perspective, and not play politics.

“The possibility of such a solution playing out has become tangible following the conclusion of the ANC Elective Conference. Post-conference, the newly appointed ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed opposition towards the implementation of the Mining Charter III.”

Veeran noted that if Ramaphosa was not merely politicking, then there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

“Confirmation of Ramaphosa’s sentiments coupled with stronger commitment by the leadership to build a more efficient and less corrupt administration will result in a reinvigoration of the South African mining industry,” he concluded.

Where did it go wrong?

Much of the discontent relates to mining policy development aimed at transforming the industry – the Mining Charter III and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Act, 2013. The implementation of both of the Mining Charter III and the Amendment Act has been fraught with uncertainty, with the latter having been held up in parliamentary processes for over 4 years.

The Mining Charter III proposes an increase in the ownership targets for historically disadvantaged South Africans to 30%; the creation of more onerous ownership requirements for suppliers to the industry; and demands that research and development be focused locally, ideally at previously disadvantaged universities.

Similarly, the Amendment Act contemplates the introduction of compulsory local beneficiation requirements, adds more complexity to the already onerous “section 11” and does away with the long practised first-in-first assessed application system (opening the door to (more) fraudulent practices).

According to Veeran, discontent is not based solely on what the Amendment Act includes, but also on what it lacks. He said while the Act purports to encourage investment, it makes no mention of ‘MPRDA Lite’, a “touted less onerous regime for junior miners and explorers”, the inclusion of which would make South Africa a more appetising investment destination.