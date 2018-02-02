Anglo American sells thermal coal project for R850 million

Anglo American’s 73% held subsidiary, Inyosi Coal has sold its New Largo thermal coal project and Old New Largo closed colliery in South Africa to New Largo Coal Proprietary for a total of R850 million.

New Largo Coal is partly owned by Seriti Resources, and Coalzar Proprietary Limited, two companies majority owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged South Africans, and the Industrial Development Corporation.

Norman Mbazima, Deputy Chairman of Anglo American South Africa, said, “I am delighted to announce the sale of New Largo to a new majority black-owned-and-managed company.

Together, Seriti, Coalzar and the IDC have excellent operating and management capabilities to develop and operate New Largo optimally and sustainably into the future.

The sale delivers on our long-standing strategy to exit our Eskom-tied coal assets and marks another Anglo American led step-change in the sustainable transformation of the South African mining industry, supporting both Eskom and the country’s transformation objectives.”

New Largo is located in South Africa and its principal asset is the approximately 585Mt Coal Resource, with the related Mining Right, that is well-positioned to supply Eskom’s new Kusile Power Station.

The Transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018.