DMR inspections brought into question at Beatrix Mine

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources, Sahlulele Luzipo said the Department of Mineral Resources has a lot to explain on how its safety inspectors failed to detect that Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix operations did not have a backup system that is equivalent to the operation.

Luzipo was speaking after 955 Sibanye-Stillwater employees surfaced from Beatrix, after a sever storm caused the collapse of both primary and secondary Eskom powerlines supplying electricity to the operations in the Free State.

Luzipo said the committee expects the DMR to act swiftly and take drastic actions to such acts of carelessness, including exploring possibilities of laying criminal charges against the management for attempted murder.

Although the chairperson welcomed the positive developments at Sibanye Gold mine, following the successful rescue of all the mine workers who were trapped underground due to the power outage, he said the good news would not absolve the mine management from being held accountable.