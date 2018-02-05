Bell to welcome new products and partners at BCA 2018

Southern Africa’s largest mining and construction equipment manufacturer, Bell Equipment will showcase its new range of Kobelco Excavators and introduce the Dakar Rally winning KAMAZ range of heavy duty tipper trucks at its 2 300m² stand at bauma Conexpo Africa.

“We expect our new partners and product ranges to generate a considerable amount of interest as they bring quality and competitive machine solutions to our local market, and all backed by the most extensive support network in southern Africa,” said Mark Hughes, Sales and Marketing Director, Bell Equipment Sales South Africa (BESSA).

The Kobelco range of excavators, from 5,5t to 85t, was added to the Bell stable in mid-2017 and has been extremely well accepted by the Bell customer base, said Hughes.

Additionally, the introduction of the KAMAZ trucks at the end of 2017 has given Bell a presence in the southern Africa tipper truck market for the first time, to further expand the company’s one-stop-shop offering to customers in the region.

“Japanese-based Kobelco is widely recognised as a global excavator specialist and through this partnership we are able to offer competitively priced and perfectly matched loading tools for our range of Articulated Dump Trucks in the quarrying, mining, construction, and forestry industries,” explained Hughes.

“And although new to southern Africa, KAMAZ is synonymous with providing purpose designed trucks to the harshest applications, and this has been borne out by the company’s consistently strong performance in the challenging Dakar Rally,” he added.

The first phase of the KAMAZ introduction consists of four models, which are available in left hand or right hand drive configurations. The models include two 6×4 trucks with payloads of 15 and 20 tonnes, a 6×6 truck with a payload of 19,5 tonnes and an 8×4 truck with a payload of 25,5 tonnes.

Alongside the Kobelco and KAMAZ products, Bell will also exhibit an extensive range of its own manufactured products, including Articulated Dump Trucks and Tractor Loader Backhoes, as well as displaying machines from its long standing partners Deere, Bomag and Finlay.

“Bauma Conexpo Africa has a particularly strong appeal to Bell because of our African heritage and our approach to provide a one-stop shop for quality equipment solutions in the region.

“There is also a lack of well supported platforms in the industry and our commitment is to work alongside bauma Conexpo Africa to make the show a success and, most importantly, add significant value to the users of equipment across the region. Those who can make it work come out and support it,” concluded Hughes.

The event will run from 13 to 16 March 2018 at the Johannesburg Exhibition Centre.