Exciting agenda for 2018 Cross-Border Mining Indaba

Mining Services 4 Africa in collaboration with Resources 4 Africa, is delighted to announce the release of the agenda for the 2018 Cross-Border Mining Services (CBMS) Africa Indaba, which will be taking place on 26 – 28 March 2018 in Johannesburg.

The programme will include high level strategic inputs from Zimplats, Rio Tinto, Debswana, Sasol Mining and SENET, amongst others.

Key supply chain figures from mining houses, EPCMs and 3/4PL service providers will be discussing and debating the major challenges of alleviating constraints in cross-border supply chains to ensure a smooth and efficient end-to-end service in the mining industry.

“We will also discuss other key issues in supply chain management, including how to implement sound anti-corruption principles and policies and successful demand planning and forecasting techniques,” said the organisers in a statement.

Attending the Indaba as a speaker, Dr Paul Jourdan, CEO, Mining Equipment Manufacturers of South Africa (MEMSA), will be presenting on localisation and regional opportunities, followed by inputs from Sasol Mining, MEMSA, SA Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) and the Department of Trade and Industry.

Procurement issues such as the changing role of the procurement manager, effectively managing costs, supplier performance and relationship management and contract management, amongst other issues will also be debated by senior representatives from Mopani Copper Mines, Alphamin Resources, DRA Global and Metso.

The following key questions will be answered

What supply chain models in Africa are working right now?

To what extent is it possible to have a ‘one-size-fits-all’ supply chain strategy for Africa?

How do you overcome the logistical challenges of delivering goods to remote mine sites?

What is the true cost of exporting into Africa?

How do you finance cross-border supply chains?

How do you engage with your suppliers to build long-term relationships and reduce costs?

These and other critical issues will be addressed by Nacala Corrider (part of Vale), Nedbank, Standard Bank, Standard Chartered, Afrilog, DSV, PwC and Deloitte, amongst others.

There is an optional pre-Indaba Workshop dedicated to overcoming the legal and tax challenges when exporting goods in and around Africa, presented by the legal and tax experts at Bowmans.