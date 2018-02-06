MiningMatters to South Africa and its people – Chamber of Mines

Chamber of Mines chief economist, Henk Langenhoven, and his team have compiled the Facts and Figures 2017 document to showcase the mining industry and to provide some insight into what the numbers mean for our country and the future of our mining industry.

In 2017, the mining industry:

contributed R312 billion to GDP

contributed R93 billion to fixed investment

paid R16 billion in taxes and R5.8 billion royalties

employed 464 667 employees who supported 4.5 million dependents

paid employees R126 billion

created 1.4 million indirect jobs

