New executive appointment for SRK Consulting

William Joughin has been appointed chairman of SRK Consulting South Africa from 1 January 2018, taking over from outgoing chairman Graham Howell.

With 27 years of experience in the field of rock engineering, Joughin worked for Anglo American’s gold division and Gold Fields before joining SRK in 1998 as a senior mining engineer (geotechnical).

His specialisation is in underground rock engineering investigation and risk-based design, and he has worked around the world in various areas including geotechnical investigations, mining method selection, design of mining layouts, shaft stability and support.

Joughin is a leading expert in his field, having published almost 50 refereed papers on various aspects of rock engineering. He served as president of the South African National Institute of Rock Engineers from 2013 to 2015, and is currently the International Society for Rock Mechanics and Rock Engineering (ISRM) vice-president for Africa. He has been a partner at SRK since 2009.

“My focus as chairman will be on leveraging SRK’s distinctive combination of experience and innovative capability, where our expertise gathered over decades is captured and applied in new technologies that generate more value for our clients,” he said.