Rescue efforts are currently underway at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Ikamva shaft after a fall of ground incident trapped two employees underground.

According to Sibanye, the fall of ground accident is possibly linked to a nearby seismic event near the miners Kloof mine in Gauteng.

“Rescue personnel have been deployed and efforts are underway to locate and free the two employees,” said Sibanye in a statement.

Further details will be released once they are available.