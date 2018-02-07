Update: Sibanye-Stillwater fall of ground incident traps two miners

Sibanye-Stillwater has expressed their deepest condolences to two deceased employee’s family, friends and colleagues after a fall of ground incident occurred at its Ikamva 4 Shaft, Kloof Operations.

Operations in the affected area have been suspended pending an investigation into the incident by Sibanye-Stillwater management together with the Department of Mineral Resources and other relevant stakeholders.

According to Sibanye’s earlier announcement, the fall of ground accident is possibly linked to a nearby seismic event near the miners Kloof mine in Gauteng.