Early birds can catch savings for SAPICS 2018 conference

Early birds who register for the 2018 SAPICS Conference and Exhibition before 28 February 2018 can quality for discounted fees for Africa’s leading event for supply chain professionals.

The 2018 SAPICS Conference takes place in Cape Town from 10 to 13 June. This annual event was established 40 years ago by leading Southern African supply chain and operations management association SAPICS, and has gone from strength to strength. The 2017 SAPICS Conference attracted 800 delegates.

The association’s “Early Bird” registration offer provides attendees with a substantial discount on their fees if they book their place at the 2018 conference before this offer closes at the end of February, reveals SAPICS president Mungo Park. An “Early Bird Conference Package Special” is also available, which includes airfares, accommodation and conference registration.

For further information, or to secure your “Early Bird” discounted registration or conference package, call 011 023 6701 or email info@sapics.org.za.