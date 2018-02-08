Mining conference looking at cross border procurement

International mining companies and their supply chain and procurement agents are setting up shop in Johannesburg to access professional services and procure supplies for delivery to remote mine sites.

The city has become the go-to centre for procurement, supply chain and other logistics functions by international mining companies seeking supplies and services for their operations in other African countries.

International mining equipment manufacturers are also basing themselves in Johannesburg because of its established logistics routes to other African markets.

These services and suppliers have made Johannesburg an important and vibrant centre for procuring and delivering mining supplies and services into the rest of Africa.

“Johannesburg has always been an important mining hub, not only for the act of mining itself but also for the supply of goods and services that support the industry,” said Paul Miller, who is responsible for Mining Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking at Nedbank,

“In fact, just months after the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand, diggers began to exhaust the easily worked oxide ores near the surface. They needed to go deeper by sinking shafts, erecting mine headgear, shipping stamp mills from Europe and dragging steam engines all the way from the coast.

“From this was born one of the great industrial centres for the supply of goods and services to the mining industry. This was the foundation of the modern industrial economy of both Johannesburg and South Africa.”

Mining Services 4 Africa, in collaboration with Resources 4 Africa, the team that brings you the highly acclaimed Junior and Joburg Indabas, will launch its first ever Cross-Border Mining Services (CBMS) Africa Indaba.

The Indaba will bring together senior-level professionals from mining companies, mining contractors, EPCMs, logistics companies, 3PL/4PL providers and finance and legal institutions to find solutions to the varied challenges, which the African mining industry faces when procuring and transporting goods and services across the continent.

