Union calls to have Sibanye-Stillwater mines shutdown

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is demanding a full investigation into the deaths of the two mineworkers who died while on duty at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof mine in Gauteng.

The workers lost their lives after they were trapped by a rock fall underground caused by a nearby seismic event.

This is the second incident at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine.

Last week, 955 miners were stranded underground for over 24 hours after a power cut at the Beatrix mine in the Free State.

The union’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the high death rate of miners was an indication of how little mine companies valued their labour.

“The death toll in the mining industries in South Africa remains shockingly high with at least 81 people killed in 2017 alone,” he said

“It is important to note that these deaths are happening as the global elites in the mining industry are gathered at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town‚ to discuss more ways to exploit workers and pillage the country of its natural resources.”

Hlubi-Majola emphasised last week’s call to have Sibanye-Stillwater shut down all of its operations until the safety of workers could be guaranteed.