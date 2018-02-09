Equipment suppliers gearing for year ahead

Local construction and mining equipment suppliers are preparing to meet changing requirements of companies within the rapidly changing political and economic landscapes of southern Africa.

Recent developments in Zimbabwe and South Africa may encourage renewed investment while commodity price stability and increased demand for raw materials promises to reignite some under-performing sectors of the mining industry.

According to the Construction and Mining Equipment Suppliers Association (CONMESA), members have been encouraged to actively engage with markets in order to anticipate future demand.

“Tradeshows like the upcoming Bauma Conexpo Africa will be pivotal in forging communications between suppliers and users of construction and mining equipment.

“CONMESA has worked in partnership with Messe Munchen International (MMI) and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) since the inception of the shows in South Africa in 2013. We believe it is a good meeting point and this year’s show in March 2018 is perfectly timed to provide guidance for our industry. It will also be a welcome respite from the tough times economically in Southern Africa,” said CONMESA chairman, Lawrence Peters.

“We wish, not only our members, but all exhibitors, local and International visitors and all role-players success at the event and hope that it will be used to anticipate future demands, showcase suitable technologies, forge new business opportunities, exchange ideas and build on current success.

“Preliminary figures for 2017 show an improvement over the previous years figures and we remain cautiously optimistic that sales will continue to grow into the New Year. Communicating with a wide spectrum of the users across different industries is not only a good way to gauge future demands and trends, but shows like Bauma Conexpo Africa also provide a platform for improved sales going forward,” Lawrence concluded.