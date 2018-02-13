Fatality at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein operations

A Sibanye-Stillwater employee was fatally injured last night while clearing a blocked ore pass at the miner’s Driefontein operations last night.

Sibanye-Stillwater has expressed their condolences to the deceased employee’s family, friends and

colleagues.

Investigations into the incident by the mining company’s management together with the Department of Mineral Resources and other relevant stakeholders are underway.

Operations in the affected area have been suspended pending investigation into the incident.