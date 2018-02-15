Botswana diamond raises R8 million to fund exploration

Botswana Diamonds has raised close to 8.20 million rand or 6.75 million pula in order to fund ongoing diamond exploration in South Africa and Botswana as well as to provide the company with additional working capital.

The company placed 50,000,000 new ordinary shares with new and existing investors at a price of 1p per placing share.

“The placing shares represent approximately 9.8% of the company’s issued share capital as enlarged by the placing,” said the company in a statement.

“The placing shares will rank pari passu with the company’s existing ordinary shares of 0.25p each. Application will be made for the placing shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that such Admission will become effective on or around 28 February 2018.”

The company also announced that SVS Securities have been appointed Joint Broker with immediate effect.