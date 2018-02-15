Zimbabwe strikes diamond deal with Botswana

Zimbabwe is on the brink of clinching a deal with Botswana to start processing its diamonds at the world renowned Diamond Trading Company (DTC).

This game-changer will see Zimbabwe doing value-addition on the precious stones and fetching more money.

DTC is regarded as the world’s most sophisticated diamond sorting and valuing hub and the arrangement will see Zimbabwe shipping its diamonds to Botswana for processing, cleaning and polishing before the gems are placed on the market.

Speaking during a tour of DTC in Gaborone yesterday, President Mnangagwa said talks were at an advanced stage for the two countries to seal the agreement.

He said the arrangement is part of a broader policy to come up with a diamond policy for Zimbabwe.

“In Zimbabwe, yes we have diamonds, but we do not really have a diamond policy. We are now crafting the policy, discussing with Botswana, Namibia and Angola to assist us in formulating a diamond policy for Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa was shown a gem quality stone valued at US$11 million.

He said Zimbabwe had a lot to learn from Botswana’s expertise in the diamond industry.

Minister Chitando said discussions to take Zimbabwe’s diamonds to Botswana had started months before, but President Mnangagwa’s Official State Visit had helped to seal the deal.

He said the first shipment of diamonds is expected be processed in Botswana within the next three months.