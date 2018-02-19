New South African leadership credit positive for gold miners – Moody’s

South Africa’s new leadership headed by newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa is a ‘credit positive’ for many of the country’s top gold and platinum miners, said ratings agency, Moody’s Investors Service.

It added that a resolution of issues around the country’s revised mining charter and finalisation of MRPDA (Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act) amendment bill would be credit positive for Anglogold Ashanti (baa3 positive), Gold Fields (ba1 positive) and Sibanye Gold (ba2 stable).