Ramaphosa’s SONA brings new hope to SA mining industry

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources, Sahlulele Luzipo, has welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address (SONA), where he said that government will be determined to work with mining companies, unions and communities to grow the mining sector.

Having been alarmed by mining accidents in the recent past, where in his view could have been prevented or dealt with in a better way, Luzipo also welcomed a call on mining companies to work with stakeholders to ensure that mine accidents are reduced significantly.

“During its week-long oversight visit to Gauteng from the 29th January to 2nd February 2018, the Committee has discovered that it was possible for the mining accidents to be reduced significantly.

“The Department of Mining Engineering at the University of Pretoria, Council for Science and Industrial Research (CSIR) mining dust research facility as well as mining hub and, the Department of Mining at the University of the Witwatersrand have illustrated the fact that research was key to mining safety,” said Luzipo.

The Committee also visited the National Core Library of the Council for Geoscience, outside Pretoria, whereby the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mosa Mabuza, made a point which was emphasised by President Ramaphosa, that mining is another area that has massive unrealised potential for growth and job creation. However, Mabuza lamented about government policy inconsistency as a reason why growth has slowed down in the sector.

Luzipo also welcomed the announcement on the need of working together, in a genuine partnership that is underscored by trust and shared vision, in order to resolve impasse on the Mining Charter.

He said it was in line with the commitment he made last week to the Chamber of Mines, undertaking to facilitate engagements between the Chamber, Department of Mineral Resources, labour and other stakeholders in order to finalise a mutually agreed Charter.

“Having led the processing of the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) Amendment Bill which was adopted by the National Assembly, I am encouraged by the fact that President Ramaphosa is looking forward to enacting the Bill into law in order to entrench existing regulatory certainty within the mining sector,” said Luzipo.

Luzipo said the speech by President Ramaphosa was a clear line of march that must provide guidance to all role players in the mining sector.