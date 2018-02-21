Nigeria, Australia partner on capacity building in mining

Federal Government through Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, in partnership with Australian High Commission, is developing a policy and capacity building to reinvigorate the mining sector.

This is aimed at delivering enhanced exploration and mining regimes as well as promote educational programme in mineral policy governance, and creates competence in Nigerian mineral sector.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Special Assistant to the Minister, Olayinka Oyebode, said a workshop would hold from February 19th-20th, to provide information on practice from Western Australia on sustainable mining sector.

He explained that the event would be used to foster joint venture for knowledge sharing and skills transfer to ensure that they are carrying out in Nigeria; to be delivered by officials from the Western Australian Government.

According to Oyebode, the workshop is aimed at exposing participants to Australian mining operations techniques and international best practices, adding, this is a follow up to the earlier one in November 2016.

“Objectives include provision of information on leading practice from Western Australia on building a sustainable mining sector; build capacity of the ministry staff for the delivery of enhanced mineral exploration and mining regimes,” he added.

He listed others to include training in mineral policy governance, foster inter-country jurisdiction and sharing of the 120 years of Western Australia’s experience in developing mineral resources industry.

“Australia is one of the world’s leading mineral resources nations. We are the world’s largest refiner of bauxite, fourth largest producer of primary aluminum, the largest producer of gem and industrial diamonds, lead, and tantalum, and the third largest producer of gold and iron ore.”

-Allafrica