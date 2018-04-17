De Beers group donates US$250 000 to Surat hospital

De Beers Group has donated US$250 000 to the Kiran Hospital in India’s diamond capital of Surat, to support the recently-opened facility in continuing to provide vital, accessible and high-quality healthcare to patients.

The diamond company said, the donation reflects its commitment to helping create a sustainably better future for the communities it operates in, to leave a positive legacy that lasts beyond diamonds.

Presenting the cheque at the hospital, Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said, “I’m delighted to make this donation on behalf of De Beers Group to Kiran Hospital, a very meaningful and tangible example of the good that diamonds do.

“At De Beers, we are committed to finding ways to work with the societies and communities where we operate. Offering support that helps people lead healthy lives is one of the greatest legacies the diamond industry can offer.”

Opened in 2017, Super Specialty Kiran Hospital is a not-for-profit facility that provides a comprehensive range of health and medical services, treating patients from all sections of society and from across the state of Gujarat, as well as India more broadly.

Laljibhai Patel, Trustee and Founding Member, Kiran Hospital, and Chairman, Dharmanandan Diamonds, said: “We thank De Beers for this donation, which will support us in continuing to provide high quality care and facilities to our patients.

The diamond industry has benefited greatly from Surat and its people. This donation, along with the support of many diamond businesses throughout India, is just one example of ensuring Surat, and the broader India population, also benefits from the diamond industry.”