Mantashe to open Kwazulu-Natal Mining Indaba

Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe together with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thembinkosi Willies Mchunu, will officially open the first KwaZulu-Natal Mining Indaba on the 18 April.

The two-day Indaba presents an opportunity for delegates to deliberate on issues that will help in transforming the sector and unlock mining value chain opportunities in the province.

The indaba will be attended by Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Sihle Zikalala, junior miners, mining equipment and instruments manufacturers, engineering companies, project financers and emerging entrepreneurs.