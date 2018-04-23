Illegal mining threatens to sink FNB Stadium – Mashaba

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is calling on the Mineral Resources Department to stamp out illegal mining.

He says he has written to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and his predecessor, to do something about the problem.

The mayor says the majority of illegal miners are foreign nationals who are taking wealth out of the country.

Mashaba says illegal mining is putting the area around FNB Stadium in danger of collapse.

He says the department will have blood on its hands if anyone is injured.

“We will have a disaster the world has never seen before,” Mashaba said. “This is going to be culpable homicide.”

-eNCA