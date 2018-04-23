NUM Rustenburg region welcomes release of Peterson Siyaya

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it feels vindicated by the decision of the Brits Magistrate Court, that the state has failed to provide any evidence linking comrade Peterson Siyaya to crime or murder.

The union said, it has always been their view that no NUM member was involved in the Marikana killings.

In handing the judgement, the magistrate alluded that the state had failed to provide any evidence linking the accused to the crime.

“Again, the state and some trade union leaders have failed in their attempts to link NUM to the killings of mineworkers in Marikana,” said Dikeledi Mokgaotsi, NUM Rustenburg Deputy Regional Secretary.

“As NUM, our objective still remains the improvement of the lives of mineworkers through decent salaries, safe working conditions, access to health care and education etc.

‘We reiterate our call for justice to take its course in ensuring that all those responsible for killings in the mining industry are brought to book,” she concluded.