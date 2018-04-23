Taita Taveta lifts sand harvesting ban

Taita Taveta Governor, Granton Samboja, has temporarily lifted the ban on sand harvesting to allow the county to formulate a policy that will govern extraction of the resource.

Sand is vital for the construction industry and is one of the top revenue earners for the coast region county.

“My administration has formed a committee that is working on the matter to ensure that a sound policy tailored for the county is articulated,” said Samboja.

But the governor said transportation of sand outside the county remains outlawed.

Stakeholders in the construction industry had earlier opposed the ban over fears that it could derail ongoing works. The ban has also affected the counties revenue collection since it used to charge Sh2 000 levy per lorry.

The ban on sand harvesting and logging has also stalled projects in the county, including the construction of the Sh65 million office block at the County Assembly in Wundanyi, partly due to shortage of sand.

“It was the recommendation of the committee that the ban be lifted to allow for harvesters with stock piles to dispose their sand only for use within the county,” Samboja concluded.

