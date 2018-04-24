CASE celebrates 60 years of wheel loader manufacturing

CASE Construction Equipment is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its wheel loaders at the Intermat 2018 show with a dedicated display on its stand.

The machine manufacturer introduced the W9, its 4-wheel drive wheel loader in 1958 – today the company offers a full range of compact and full-sized wheel loaders for all applications, from quarries to constructions, from road building to recycling centres.

The W10 and W12 four-wheel drive models and the front-drive W5 loader soon followed.

The W series grew through the 1960s and 1970s, including the mammoth 15-ton W26, introduced in 1968. It was CASE’s first articulated loader and the largest wheel loader offered at the time. The W series loaders all featured cabs mounted on the front half of the machine.

The latest wheel loader offering from CASE – The G Series – span 141 to 347 horsepower, with bucket payload ranging from 3.9 to 10.2 tonnes and bucket volume from 1.9 to 5.5 m3. In the short time since their introduction, the G-Series have won several awards, including the prestigious Good Design Award in the Industrial Category from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, and top new product recognitions from industry publications.

Jose Cuadrado, Vice President CNH Industrial Construction Equipment for Europe Africa and Middle East, said, “The W9 marked the beginning of a long history of innovation pioneered through many generations of wheel loaders, culminating in today’s G-Series wheel loader range, introduced a revolutionary windscreen design and raised the bar on operator comfort.

According to Cuadrado, the machines have come a long way since the original models, and reflect the practical innovation CASE builds into its equipment to maximize performance and dependability.