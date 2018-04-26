Anglo American boosts China presence with new Shanghai office

Diversified miner Anglo American opened an office in Shanghai on Wednesday, a company spokesman said, boosting its presence in the world’s top consumer of commodities.

Anglo, which is listed in London and Johannesburg, currently has a presence in Beijing and Singapore.

“We have long had an office in Beijing, but now Shanghai recognizing China’s importance to our business from a customer and supply chain perspective in particular,” said Anglo spokesman James Wyatt-Tilby.

He said the company would be marketing metals from the new Shanghai office in addition to the hubs in Singapore and London, adding that copper would be one of those marketed.

China, the world’s second largest economy and the top consumer of commodities, is hub of activity for the global miners such as Rio Tinto and BHP.

Anglo mines copper, manganese, platinum, nickel, diamonds and iron ore in countries such as South Africa, Australia, Brazil and Botswana.