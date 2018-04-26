KCC management severely harmed the interests of Gécamines

Leading actor in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s mining sector, Gécamines, has summoned Kamoto Copper Company SA (KCC) and its majority shareholders group controlled by Glencore before the Commercial Court of Kolwezi, for failure to restore shareholders equity within the legal time period.

Earlier this week, Glencore and its subsidiary, Katanga Mining, released a statement, which made public and commented on the actions initiated by Gécamines.

The Glencore statement said any such outcome (based on Gécamines’ summons) would impact the distribution of future cash flows earned by KCC. Glencore said it had several options to remedy the deficit at Kamoto Copper Co (KCC).

Gecamines responded with a statement to clarify some of the information sent out by Katanga. In the statement, the state owned company made the following clarifications;

1. Gécamines was forced to initiate this procedure, as the situation justifying a judicial dissolution has now persisted for more than 10 years, without any regularisation despite several warnings.

2. On the contrary, it appears that, during this period, through a series of intragroup financial and commercial agreements, the majority shareholders group implemented a policy that resulted in draining, to its own benefit, the treasury and the wealth of the joint company.

3. Indeed, based only on the last four years, the financial debt has thus increased from US$3,25 billion to US$4,60 billion and the commercial debt from US$2 billion7 to US$4,50 billion so that the company found itself indebted to the Glencore Group for the amount of US$9 billion at the end of 2017, with annual interest rates reaching 14%, far from the conditions under which the parent company borrows, to then lend to the joint company. It is thus hundreds of millions of dollars of interests which are due each year by KCC to the majority shareholders group.

4. The policy on service and sub-contracting agreements, organized in favor of the companies affiliated with the Glencore Group, constituted another type of practice at the expense of Gécamines and SIMCO, which contributed to affecting the performance of this joint company, which never distributed any dividends.

5. Thus, although for 10 years, in accordance with the law, the company could have been dissolved and the mining rights recovered by Gécamines without any financial compensation, a form of management was perpetuated which severely harmed the interests of Gécamines and more generally of the DRC, and which it is now critical to end.