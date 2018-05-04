Ramaphosa vows Mining Charter finalised ‘soon’ Posted By Phila Mzamo on May 4, 2018 in News New rules governing black ownership of South Africa’s mining industry will be completed “very soon”, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a Japan-Africa trade forum in Johannesburg. “The mining charter will be finalised very soon and we have set a deadline,” Ramaphosa said, without giving details of the timing. Africa’s most-industrialised country will try to remove “blockages” to investment in a bid to attract as much as $100 billion over the next five years, he said. miningne.ws, President Cyril Ramaphosa
