Osborn announces jaw crusher liner lifting innovation

Mining equipment specialist Osborn has unveiled an innovation to make jaw crusher liner lifting safer and more efficient, and has appointed a new sales and marketing director.

The mining equipment specialist said in reflecting over its commitment to working with customers to continuously improve its products and services, it has developed the innovation, which will make its machines safer and more efficient than ever.

“When our customers asked us to investigate alternative ways to lift jaw crusher liners in and out of our machines, we listened and responded,” said product development manager, Andre van Tonder.

According to van Tonder, Osborn’s new liner lifting points have been designed and evaluated by the company’s professionally registered engineers. He noted that a minimum safety factor of five was applied to all designs.

“The points allow for the use of standard D-shackles for lifting,” he explained. “The older crushers only require minimum on-site rework to allow for the hooking of liners without moving them.

Van Tonder noted that Osborn’s aimed to continuously improve its services and its industry-leading mining and quarrying equipment and capabilities.

“Our enhanced manganese liners will save our customers time and money. They will optimise safety and efficiency in lifting liners in and out of machines,” he concluded.

New Sales and marketing director for Osborn

Vinesh Surajlall has been appointed sales and marketing director at Osborn Engineered Products.

Surajlall joins Osborn from Energyst CAT, where he was Director: Africa for the past five years.

In his new role at Osborn, he is responsible for all machine sales and marketing as well as the aftermarket aspects of the business, including parts, branches, service and repairs.

“We look forward to the leadership and strategic contributions that Vinesh will offer to the sales and executive team,” comments Osborn managing director Johan Goosen.