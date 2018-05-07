Update: Seismic event at Sibanye’s Driefontein operations

Sibanye-Stillwater has announced that seven of the 13 employees who were trapped underground at its Masakhane mine, Driefontein operations, and retrieved on Saturday 5 May have passed away from injuries sustained during the incident.

Management at the mining company extended its condolences to family and friends of the deceased and others affected by the disaster.

The company said the families of all of the employees have been contacted and assisted with transport to the mine, and have been receiving the necessary support and counselling, which will be ongoing.

Investigations to be done

Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater stated the health and safety of its employees was paramount. He said the company was committed to taking any actions necessary, which would support Sibanye’s quest for zero harm in the workplace.

“Our deep level mining layouts and support systems are designed to cater for this level of seismicity and I assure you we will, together with the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) and other stakeholders, be conducting a thorough in-loco inspection and comprehensive investigation into this incident.

“We need to establish the cause of the incident and what actions need to be taken, to ensure this never happens again,” said Froneman.

The company will be be observing a day of mourning as well as a memorial service for the deceased colleagues for the entire Driefontein operations on Thursday 10 May 2018, with employees from the Masakhane mine, observing a further day of mourning on Friday 11 May 2018.

Funeral services for the deceased colleagues will be held on Saturday 12 May 2018.