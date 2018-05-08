Total comminution to tailings solutions from Weir

Weir Minerals Africa is further entrenching its position as a total solutions provider to process plants, according to the company.

The market leader in slurry handling equipment said it has added a partnership with technology group Andritz to its range of Trio crushing equipment, Enduron screens and other established brands.

“Our offerings to mines now span all processes from the run-of-mine tip to the tailings dams, including equipment such as crushers, conveyers, screens, feeders, pumps, cyclones, linings, hoses and valves,” said Vernon Steenbok, General Manager Comminution, Weir Minerals Africa.

Steenbok emphasised that the company has been expanding into the comminution space as a vital part of its total integrated solution provided to customers across Africa and the Middle East, from the gold mines of West and East Africa to the copper mines of Central Africa.

Infrastructure development in the Middle East has also been important driver of the aggregate business, with resultant demand for Weir Minerals’ crushers and screens.

Best time for Weir

As regulations governing the management of mine tailings become more onerous, the solutions available from Weir Minerals now includes a range of mechanical separation technologies such as thickeners, filter presses, centrifuges and vacuum belt filters.

“To ensure the effective application of our growing equipment range, we place experienced process engineers at the centre of our relationship with customers,” said Steenbok. “This is key to helping customers drive down their cost of ownership while raising efficiency, productivity and profitability.”

The company explained the process involved building local capacity by actively developing mineral processing and other related skills in-country, nurturing young engineers in Weir Minerals Africa’s service-centred performance culture.

“Our team of process engineers brings years of experience from the mining sector, and through training and mentoring prepare the next generation of engineers for their role in supporting and building a sustainable mining sector,” he concluded.