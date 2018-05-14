Sibanye employee in good health following seismic event

One of six employees who was hospitalised after a seismic incident hit the Sibanye-Stillwater Masakhane mine at the Driefontein operations has been discharged and is in good health, said the mining giant in a statement.

“The other five rescued employees remain in a stable condition and are making good progress,” said James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations, Sibanye-Stillwater. “The company will continue to ensure that these employees receive appropriate medical attention and ongoing support and counselling.”

Wellsted said, Sibanye’s management has been focused over the course of the past week on ensuring the wellbeing and providing support to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased and injured employees.

He added, “A well-attended memorial service involving the Minister of Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe, the Sibanye-Stillwater Board, management and union leaders was held at Driefontein last week Thursday, with funeral and remembrance services for the deceased employees scheduled for the coming weekend.”

He noted that the company’s management would be conducting a thorough investigation across the entire Masakhane mine, in order to assess the impact on the operations, of the numerous seismic events that occurred during the last week.

“The underground inspection is expected to take approximately one week, and operations at the Masakhane mine will remain suspended during this period. Production from the rest of the mines making up the Driefontein operations will continue as normal,” Wellsted concluded.

Planned gold production from the Driefontein operations is approximately 50kg of gold per day, with the Masakhane mine comprising approximately 20% or 11kg (354oz) per day.

Since the incident occurred on Thursday 3 May 2018, approximately 230kg (7,395oz) of planned gold production is estimated to have been lost. In 2017 Sibanye-Stillwater’s SA Gold operations produced 43,634kg (1.4 million oz) of gold.