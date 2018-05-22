Parnis manufactures mine winder for Canadian gold mine

Engineering company, Parnis Manufacturing recently delivered a 23 tonne, 3 metre single drum winder to a gold mining company in Canada.

Parnis said the unit would be used as a man winder and service hoist, reaching depths of 2 000 metres.

“Its quality systems, depth of expertise and range of heavy machinery that are among the factors that have ensured the winder’s success in this field,”said Brian Berry, works manager, Parnis Manufacturing.

“We work from drawings supplied by our customers, first inspecting the material to ensure that it complies with the specifications, and then preparing it for welding. This is essential to ensure an optimum quality result,” said Berry. “A critical element in the fabrication of the winder drum is our specialised welding and boilermaking skills.”

Barry explained, boilermakers fabricated the drum using S355J2+N steel, a raw material that can be sourced either from a local supplier or imported. This Barry said, depended on availability and the demands of the project’s time frame.

“Winder manufacture is certainly a complex engineering task, with the final product comprising a drum, two brake carriers and two brake discs, as well as a shaft, gear box, couplings, bearings and bearing bases,” he said.

After the welding process was completed, the drum had to go through full non-destructive testing (NDT) and dimensional inspection to ensure that it conformed to the drawing specifications, and that the requirements of the customer were met.

This large component was then sent for stress relieving, after which the gussets and stiffeners were removed and another full NDT and dimensional inspection conducted.

“All the testing was done to ensure the integrity of the material had not been compromised at any stage during the manufacturing process,” said Berry. “The large fabrication was then marked up to ensure machining allowances were within specification, and joint faces were pre-machined on the horizontal boring machines, making use of temporary holes.”

Berry highlighted the depth of expertise in mine winder fabrication and refurbishment, to which he said, South Africa showed continued expertise. He emphasised the value of close communication with the customers during construction, to ensure that the final quality product is perfectly to specification.