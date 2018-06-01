South Africa’s Sibanye explores debt-cutting options

South African precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater is exploring ways to cut debt, it said on Thursday, but ruled out tapping shareholders for funds.

Sibanye had net debt of R23.7 billion rand at the end of December, accumulated after an acquisition spree that saw it diversify from gold to platinum with operations spanning two continents.

The company made an all-share offer for London-listed Lonmin in December in a deal worth 285 million pounds ($386 million) that aims to create the world’s No.2 platinum producer.

Sibanye’s ratio of debt to adjusted EBITDA is 2.6 times, well below levels agreed with creditors of 3.5 times but the company has a target to get it down to 1 times.

Sibanye said it was evaluating non-debt options, which would be announced “shortly”, including raising up to $500 million via a streaming arrangement that involves forward selling a portion of its products at a fixed price.

It said it was concerned by the drop in its share price and market value, which accelerated in recent weeks, but was “proceeding according to plan” with the acquisition.

Shares in Sibanye have tumbled 28% since the beginning of May to 8.05 rand, while Lonmin shares have declined 23% to 7.39 rand in that time.

“This uncertainty is unwarranted and primarily driven by the concerns around high balance sheet leverage, the recent safety incidents and associated operational disruptions and concerns regarding the viability of the Lonmin transaction,” Sibanye said in a statement.

Earlier this month, seven miners were killed at Sibanye’s Masakhane mine after being trapped underground for two days after an earthquake caused a cave-in.

