Labour calls on ex-miners to claim their benefits

The Department of Labour and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) have launched the long- awaited registration campaign of unclaimed benefits for ex-mineworkers in the Northern Cape, targeting Hartswater in Phokwane Local Municipality.

The campaign, which is aimed at ex-mineworkers who left employment in the mines prior to 1 April 2002, has witnessed an impressive number of applicants coming forward.

“The number of applicants with the relevant documents was impressive and we look forward to more people coming for applications as the project continues to roll-out to other towns in the district.

“We plead with ex-mineworkers from other towns to remain patient as we intend to visit most towns in the Northern Cape,” said Emily Maneli, Labour Acting Chief Director: Provincial Operations.

This category of workers is further urged to come and make applications for unclaimed benefits from the UIF as the project continues next week in areas of Douglas and Barkley West.

“All ex-mineworkers, who left their employment after 1 April 2002, will be assessed in line with the Unemployment Insurance Act of 2001 (as amended),” said Maneli.

The Department of Labour, as the agent charged with the responsibility of tracing and paying ex-mineworkers, has urged all potential applicants to bring along the following documents for verification.

Identity document

Access card (from previous mine employer)

IRP 5 (from the previous mine employer)

Old Blue card

Previous salary advice

Or any proof of mine employment (including “Makhulu’s kop” card, Dompas or TEBA record)

The registrations will be held as follows:

Date: 5 June 2018

Venue: Old Library Building (Douglas)

Time: 08:30 – 16:00

Date: 06 June 2018

Venue: De Beershoogte Community Hall (Barkley West)

Time: 08:30 – 16:00