Sibanye engages unions and department on mine health and safety

Sibanye-Stillwater successfully hosted a multi-stakeholder safety and health summit, which was attended by key industry stakeholders including the Department of Mineral Resources, (DMR), Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), United Association of South Africa (UASA) and Solidarity.

According to the mining giant, despite significant improvements in safety across the South African mining industry, the positive safety trend was reversed in 2017, when for the first time in 10 years, the industry showed an increase in work related fatal accidents.

Sibanye said it’s concerned that a plateau has been reached specifically with regard to fatalities and that a different and collaborative approach involving all stakeholders is required, if the industry is to achieve its aspiration of Zero Harm.

Delegates to the summit recognised the significance and importance of continuing dialogues, where stakeholders can put their differences aside and prioritise the health of safety of all workers. They agreed to crafting a stakeholder pledge that will establish the scope and spirit in which stakeholders agree to work further towards achieving Zero Harm.

“As the Management of Sibanye-Stillwater, organised labour, and the DMR, we acknowledge the parties statutory obligation and workers right that our destiny is shared. We commit ourselves, through constructive, transparent collaboration and compliance, to achieving Zero Harm,” said Sibanye in a statement.

All of the stakeholders agreed that the summit was an important first step in the quest for Zero Harm and have committed to continuing with the engagement in three weeks’ time, where multi-stakeholder work streams will discuss and agree on critical actions that need to be taken.