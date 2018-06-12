Three die in Sibanye Ikamva shaft – DMR

Three workers have been killed underground a mine owned by Sibanye-Stillwater, according to the Department of Mineral Resources.

According to a statement, five workers had entered Sibanye Kloof Ikamva shaft, south of Johannesburg, and were trapped after rains caused a power outage.

Livhuwani Mammburu, National Spokesperson, NUM said he could not understand why Sibanye did not have contingency plans for cases like this. He said the generators supplied by the community were not enough for the magnitude of work required for a rescue operation.

The DMR noted the search continues for the remaining employee who remains unaccounted for.