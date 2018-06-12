Mantashe condemns mining accident

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has called on the mining industry to strengthen safety measures following the mining accident at Sibanye-Stillwater on Monday.

“It is the primary responsibility of every employer to provide a safe working space for its workers,” the Minister said in a statement on Tuesday.

Four miners passed away following what is being reported as a suspected gassing accident.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources, this is the seventh accident leading to fatalities at the Sibanye-Stillwater operations, making the company the biggest contributor to fatalities in the sector since the beginning of the year.

“It is a great concern to us that this accident has occurred soon after the disaster at the company’s Driefontein operations just a month ago. Health and safety of mineworkers and communities must receive our sharpest and special attention,” Mantashe said.

He also expressed his condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased mineworkers.